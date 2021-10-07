BAP MPs to file no-trust motion against Alyani 3 Balochistan ministers, 2 advisers decide to resign

Our Correspondent Quetta

Disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party lawmakers and its allies in the coalition government on Wednesday decided to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani two days later.

The decision comes as a 24-hour ultimatum, given to Alyani by members of his own cabinet and other lawmakers over what they termed as his failure to consult them in running the affairs of the province, ended at 5pm on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Special Education Asad Baloch said that the disgruntled lawmakers had met with the delegation sent by the chief minister which had asked for more time.

“But we said that we have already given Jam Kamal three years, we can’t spare anymore time,” he said, adding that the disgruntled lawmakers had the support of almost 40 members of the provincial assembly.

He said that they would wait 24 hours before submitting their resignations. Meanwhile, five members of the Balochistan cabinet and four parliamentary secretaries have decided to resign from their post after a deadline given to Chief Minister Jam Kamal for stepping down as chief minister expired Wednesday.

Three ministers, two advisers, and four parliamentary secretaries have submitted their resignation to Zahoor Buledi.

The ministers who have resigned included provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, and Asad Baloch, along with advisers Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Parliamentary secretaries who resigned included Bushra Rind, Rasheed Baloch, Sikander Imrani, and Mahjabeen

. Mir Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bashir Rind, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Imrani and Mahjabeen Sheeran are included from the parliamentary secretary.

and advisers who have submitted their resignations. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani had already stepped down as the cabinet member.

The political situation in Balochistan has worsened and only eight out of 19 ministers and advisers attended the cabinet meeting chaired by the Balochistan chief minister.

Buledi said CM Jam Kamal had earlier been given two weeks to resign as the chief minister, “but instead of resigning, he tried to give an impression in his social media posts that there were differences among us. Now the chief minister should end his stubbornness and resign from his post not wasting any more time.”

Meanwhile, BNP (M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Amir JUI, Balochistan chapter, Maulana Abdul Wasay Sami have agreed to support the estranged government members if they bring no-confidence motion against beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani in the provincial assembly.

An important meeting was held between BNP (M) Chief Sardar Mengal and JUI Amir Maulana Wasay Sami on Wednesday.

They deliberated on the Balochistan situation and agreed to support the angry government members if they bring no-confidence move in the Balochistan Assembly against the chief minister.

They decided to make contacts with the opposition parliamentary members and estranged government members.

On the other hand, the estranged leaders have issued an ultimatum to beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal to tender his resignation till 6pm or else they will use all other options including no-trust motion against him

However, in the face of all these odds, Chief Minister Jam Kamal is still adamant to stick to power refusing to hand in his resignation.

The opposition and estranged members’ alliance once again have put their heads together to find a way to remove Chief Minister Kamal.

The angry members of Balochistan Awami Party gave an ultimatum to CM Kamal to step down till 6pm today. They hurled threat of using all options against him.