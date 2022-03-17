BAP MPAs of KP break ranks with government

The Balochistan Awami Party’s lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have parted ways with the government citing “unfulfilled commitments”.

BAP MPA Bilawal Afridi confirmed the development on Wednesday in a video sent to the media, saying that in the coming days, his party would take decisions that would benefit the people of their constituencies and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afridi decried that the government had failed to live up to its promises of issuing funds amounting to Rs110 billion under the National Finance Commission Award for the districts merged with KP and giving jobs to the people in tribal areas.

“We are not involved in any discussion when meetings are held on newly merged districts and funds utilisation has been happening on the instructions of two to three people. No [assembly] members from tribal districts are taken on board in any meetings and this is unfair,” he said, adding that for these reasons, BAP lawmakers in the KP Assembly were breaking ranks with the government.

BAP has four lawmakers in the KP Assembly, including Afridi. He, and two others, namely Abbasur Rehman and Shafiq Afridi, were elected as MPAs during the 2019 polls in newly merged districts. They had contested the elections as independent candidates and later joined the BAP.

The remaining BAP lawmaker, Baserat Khan, was elected on a reserved seat for women.