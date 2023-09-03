LAHORE – Bangladesh set a competitive target of 335 runs for Afghanistan in a crucial Group B Asia Asia Cup match at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh made 334/5 due to hundreds of Mehdy Hasan Mirza and Najmul Hossain Shanto, and cameos of skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

After losing against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, Bangladesh need to win this match to keep the hope of reaching the Super Four stage alive.

Host Pakistan has already advanced to the second stage after sharing points with India as persistent rains and wet outfields caused the umpires to call off the match after the completion of the first innings.

Bangladesh made a steady start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Mohammad Naim and Mehdy Hasan Mirza put up 60 runs for the first wicket.

After two quick wickets in four balls and adding just three runs, Mehdy Hasan Mirza and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 194 runs for the third wicket to give Bangladesh an upper hand.

Both the batters scored hundreds to put Bangladesh into a commanding position.

Mirza was retired hurt after scoring 112 runs on 119 balls, and Shanto was run out after making 104 on 105 balls. Cameos from experienced Mushfiqur Rahim 25 (15), and Shakib Al Hasan 32 (18) helped Bangladesh to post 334 runs for five wickets on completion of 50 overs.

Afghanistan is playing its first international match on Pakistani soil.

Bangladesh Team: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan Team: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi