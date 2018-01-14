Bannu T20 Cricket Premier League from Feb 10

Peshawar

The first edition of the Bannu Twenty20 Cricket Premier League will be commencing from February 10, 2018 at Mandan Park ground with leading cricketers Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Irfan, Umar Gul, Imran Senior and Usman Shinwari will also represent various teams.

This was stated by Chief Organizer Ihsan Ullah Shaheen while addressing a media briefing here at Media Center of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Saturday. He said foolproof security arrangement would be made for the smooth conduct of the Bannu Premier League Twenty20 Cricket.

He said arrangement in this connection have already been kicked off for the mega event which also involve teams from all across Pakistan. Flanked by Nazim Mandan Bannu Sana Ullah, General Secretary Organizing Committee Tariq Ali Shah, Ihsan Ullah Shaheen said that the aim and objective of the event is to highlight a softer image of Bannu which is considered as hub of various sports.

He said there is no dearth of talent but that talent lack proper facilities and if provided due facilities the players of Bannu like they had in the past would excel at national and international levels.

He said like in the hockey, athletics, football and volleyball now with the holding of cricket talent would also come up in the game.

He said player like Khushdil Khan, who has been given opportunity to play for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Premier League, comprising first class cricketers Fawad Khan, Zeeshan Khan, Rahim Baz, Abid Shah have the potential to come up at international levels if provided due opportunities.

He said they have earlier organized an event at junior level but this time decided to hold the event by involving first class, national and international players.—APP