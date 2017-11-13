Bannu blast leaves 4 including 3 soldiers injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A middle intensity explosion targeting the security forces vehicle in Bannu left at least three security personnel and a passer-by seriously wounded on Sunday morning.

Reports reaching here said the unknown terrorists had planted an Improvised Explosive Device at Tochi Bridge in Norar area in Bannu City and detonated the devise when a vehicle of the security forces came closer thus badly damaging the vehicle. Resultantly three soldiers on board the vehicle and a passer-by sustained serious wounds.

“The blast targeted the security forces’ vehicle that was on way to Jani Khel area in Bannu. The explosive material was planted in a motorbike parked along the road at Tochi Bridge and went off when security personnel vehicle came near it”.

The law enforcers rushed to the site of the blast and cordoned off the area as the rescue teams shifted the blast victims to the Combined Military Hospital Bannu for treatment where their condition was described as stable.

The security forces are reported to have kicked off search and net operation in the region after the blast and apprehended few suspects though the real culprits remained at large.

Men in uniform, it may be recalled have been under attack in Bannu over the years and many Police men and other security personnel have embraced martyrdom and scores wounded in number of attacks including deadly suicide blasts targeting the security forces as well as Police stations in Bannu.