Banning PTI, Imran beyond PML-N’s control: Fawad

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday called out the coalition government for trying to push the party “against the wall”, saying that imposing a ban on the party and Imran Khan was beyond the PML-N’s control.

The ex-minister’s statement comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that the PTI received millions of dollars from 351 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals. The commission also sought an explanation as to why the prohibited funds the party received should not be forfeited.

While the PTI has continued to deny any wrongdoing, the government termed the verdict to be a charge sheet against the former ruling party and vowed to implement it in accordance with the law.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Chaudhry said Imran had a huge public following. No one should think of “sidelining him from mainstream politics,” he said.

He claimed the government was “running away” from elections as it feared defeat at the hands of the PTI.