Banned outfits not allowed to collect animal hides

Bashir Ahmed Rehmani

Hafizabad

The Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Adnan Arshad Aulakh has made it clear that activists of ban outfits will not allow to collect hides of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid-ul- Azha in the district.

While talking to meidamen, he said that strict action would be taken against those who would commit violation of government directions in respect of hides collection.

He said that individual and organizations who were desired to collect hides could submit their applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner by Zilhaj 7, for getting permits for collection of hides and after fixed date no application would be entrained.

He said that purchase of hides would be made through cheques and purchasers would be bound to keep record of all procured hides and payments which could be checked by concerned authority at any time.

He warned that punitive and immediate action would be taken against such elements who would try to snatch hides from anyone.

He also appealed to the people to give hides only those organizations who has good repute and permit issued from district administration in large interest of the country and would not give hides to any ban organizations at all.

Jashn-e-Azadi sports activities are underway in the district Hafizabad. In this regards, a friendly cricket match was played between DC Eleven and DPO Eleven in Hanif Muhammad Stadium Hafizabad today. DPO Eleven win the match by five runes.

