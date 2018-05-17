Banks to remain closed today

Special Correspondent

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan and all banks shall remain closed for public dealings at 1st Ramazan ul Mubarak 1439 A.H., today, which is being observed as ‘Bank Holiday’ for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.

According to the central bank, all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFI), Microfinance Banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1439 A.H.

However, all employees of the banks, DFIs, MFBs will attend the office usual treating it as normal working day (except for public dealings).