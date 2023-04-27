Banks to remain closed on May 1

According to the central bank, all commercial banks and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be closed on May 1 in observance of Labour Day.

The central bank announced on Twitter that it would be closed on May 1 in observance of Labour Day: “#SBP will remain closed on May 1, 2023.”

On the aforementioned date, in addition to all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) would also be closed to the general public.

Every year on May 1, people all across the world observe Labour Day, sometimes referred to as May Day, to show their support for labourers and recognise the rights of the working class.

This day is marked in order to start the process of protecting industrial and labourers from exploitation on the job.

The chief secretary of Sindh also issued a notification in this regard, which states that all government offices, autonomous bodies, and semi-autonomous bodies will be closed on May 1, which falls on a Monday.

The notification stated that all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh would be closed on May 1st, 2023 (Monday) in observance of Labour Day, with the exception of essential services.