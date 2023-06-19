KARACHI – In order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties/taxes, branches of banks that remain open on Saturday shall observe normal banking hours until 5:30 p.m. on June 24, 2023.

State Bank of Pakistan has taken the decision on the request of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate the collection of taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility on coming Saturday.

Further, all banks are advised to ensure round-the-clock 24/7 availability of their online payment facilities i.e. internet banking, Mobile Apps, ATMs etc. to facilitate the taxpayers in online payment of government duties/taxes.