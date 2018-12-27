Banks to observe extended hours for tax, duty collection: SBP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced opening of bank branches for extending hours to facilitate collection of duty and taxes.

In order to facilitate the collection of government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours up to 8:00PM on December 31, 2018 (Monday).

Accordingly, NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day i.e. December 31, 2018 for which a special clearing has been arranged at 5:30 PM by the NIFT.

