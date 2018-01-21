Banks to remain open today to receive Hajj applications

MRA&IH establishes inquiry cell; pilgrims have to pay dues for infants

Islamabad

Banks are receiving the Hajj applications on Saturday and the process will continue on Sunday across the country. According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1,72,000 hajj applications have been received so far and designated bank branches will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan. He said that the intending pilgrims can submit their applications till Wednesday. The Spokesperson said that balloting for successful applicants will be held on Friday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MRA&IH) has established a dedicated Hajj Inquiry Cell for prompt registration and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2018. According to the official sources, the intending pilgrims could get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by contacting 051 9216980; 051 9216981; 051 9216982; 051 9205696 for guidance. The intending pilgrims and their relatives could get any type of information from the ministry.

The Government Scheme Hajj applicants could see their bank submitted applications on the website of the ministry. http://inquiry.hajjinfo.org/.The intending pilgrims must check their particulars given in the Hajj applications online and correct their mistakes from their respective banks before Hajj balloting to avoid any inconvenience.

The intending pilgrims planning to perform the sacred religious ceremony this year from country’s Southern and Northern regions will have to pay Rs10,190 and Rs 11,090 respectively for their accompanying infants under the government scheme. According to official sources, the parents travelling from Southern Region will have to pay Rs10,190 as Hajj dues for each accompanying infant, while North Region to pay Rs11,090.

The children born after September 25, 2016 have been treated as infants while other children and adults are required to pay normal Hajj dues. The breakup of total charges included Rs8,400 for South Region and Rs 9,300 for North Region, the parents of an infant will have to pay Rs500 on account of Hujjaj Mohafiz Fund and Rs1,000 will be charged as vaccination charges and lastly Zamzam charges for both Northern and Southern region will be Rs 290.

Meanwhile, the intending pilgrims must have international machine readable passport having validity up to February 20, 2019 to avoid inconvenience. According to Hajj Policy 2018, the intending Hajj applicants, who do not possess a valid international machine readable passport, would not be able to perform the Hajj. The applicants must also have a valid computerized national identity card and medical certificate.—APP