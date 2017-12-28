All banks to remain closed on Jan 1

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe January 1, 2018 as bank holiday and it will remain closed for public dealing on Monday next.

All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MBFs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date.

However, all employees of banks, Development Finance Institutions, and Microfinance Banks will attend the office as usual, says a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan here on Wednesday.