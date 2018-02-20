Banks assets up by 1.76pc

Observer Report

Islamabad

According to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended Feb 2, 2018 deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs11,947.396 billion after a 0.46 per cent decrease over the preceding week’s figure of Rs12,002.239bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs10,688.884bn, the current week’s figure was higher by 11.77pc.

Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs11,855.025bn against preceding week’s deposits of Rs11,908.055bn, showing a decrease of 0.44pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs92.371bn, lower by 1.92pc against previous week’s figure of Rs94.185bn.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs16,769.935bn, higher by 1.76pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs16,478.380bn. Current week’s figure is higher by13.84pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs14,731.549bn.

Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs16,490.096bn, higher by 1.82pc over previous week’s figure of Rs16,194.742bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs279.838bn were lower 1.34pc over the previous week’s Rs.283.637bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs6,591.254bn, higher by 0.53pc over the preceding week’s figure of Rs6,556.145bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs5,498.440bn, current week’s figure is higher by 19.87pc.

Advances by all commercial banks increased to Rs6,420.386bn from previous week’s Rs6,384.318bn indicating a rise of 0.56pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs170.869bn against previous week’s Rs171.827bn.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7,881.247bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,637.035bn, higher by 3.20pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs7,372.781bn, current week’s figure is higher by 6.90pc.

Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7,802.459bn, higher by 3.18pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,562.018bn, whereas investment by all specialised banks stood at Rs.78.788bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs75.017bn.