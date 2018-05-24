Banks advised advocacy campaign to promote online revenue payment

Multan

Commissioner Income Tax/ Withholding Tax Multan Imtiaz Ahmad said that the project for online recovery of revenue was operational since March 20, 2018; however, most of the banks were not fully aware of the system and hence the facility was not being utilised by the people at a large scale.

Addressing a gathering of bankers and industrialists at a seminar titled “Online payment of government revenue” at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he said that banks should run campaign and give advisory to their clients about online system of payment.

Imtiaz said banks can send short messages (SMS) to their account holders weekly, fortnightly or monthly besides making available FBR guidelines on online payments through their respective websites, adding that banks can also publicize it at their ATM facilities and through posters and banners in different parts of their respective cities.

He said that Pakistan must move with the rest of the world that had been acquiring modern tools and technologies, to keep pace with the present era of rapid advancements.

MCCI President Malik Israr Ahmad Awan hailed the government and State Bank of Pakistan for initiating online system of payments pleading that it would facilitate business community by saving their precious time.

Later, commissioner income tax visited help desk at MCCI and said that tax facilitation officers deputed here were providing services to business persons and industrialists. He said that people from other walks of life can also benefit from the help desk.

Vice President MCCI Khawaja Farooq demanded that the help desk should be connected to the main office, SBP and should have the facility regarding changing the name of the company.

Tax facilitation officer Rana Sanaullah said that help desk was providing facilities including enrolment, return filing, preparation of files for import and export, preparation of sales tax files and its registration and was serving as one-window solution for many tax related issues.—APP