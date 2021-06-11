BankIslami transforms its networking infrastructure with Huawei

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In its efforts to facilitate greater digital enablement in Pakistan, BankIslami, the country’s premier Islamic finance institution, has made a sizeable investment to upgrade its branch level connectivity infrastructure.

After thorough technical evaluations and proof of concepts, the Bank has migrated its entire Wide Area Network (WAN) to Huawei, including branch Routers and Switches across all physical locations in Pakistan.

The Bank aims to build a robust system for customer facilitation and routine operation of business.

BankIslami has quickly become one of the leading and most technologically advanced financial institutions providing verified, Shariah-compliant products and services to its customers.

This transformation of the networking infrastructure through an affiliation with Huawei is a crucial step for the Bank, and it is vital that the branches cope up with the rapidly changing customer behaviors and requirements.

Huawei’s networks are extensively used within the telecommunications industry. They have cemented a reliable reputation for themselves over the years and this consistent delivery of quality is what caught BankIslami’s attention.

Commenting on the development, Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami stated; “In the last few years, the importance of digitization has become evident on us all.