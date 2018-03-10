BankIslami signs strategic alliance with Lootlo.pk

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan & Lootlo.pk a leading online shopping portal in Pakistan, have signed a strategic alliance, enabling the BankIslami Debit Card holders to avail discounts via internet shopping. The Website www.lootlo.pk is an e-Commerce Business forum that enables consumers to shop for items such as Home & Living, Clothing & Accessories (for Men Women & Children), Food & Entertainment, Saloons & Spas, Electronic Items, Car Accessories, Education, Travel & many more at Discounted Rates with door-step delivery.

BankIslami customers will now be able to avail over & above 10% discount by activating their online shopping facility on their Debit Cards. Moreover, the Customers can shop without any hassle with a separate BankIslami quoted price through which they can pay conveniently, providing them the complete online shopping experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fahad Mehmood – CEO Lootlo.pk said: “We are delighted to partnership again with BankIslami after receiving an overwhelming response back in 2017”.

Sameer Mir – Section Head BankIslami added: “We are excited about this partnership as we embark upon new initiatives to cater to our customers’ individual needs. We additionally plan to present new advanced alternatives for our customers to keep up the pace with changing innovation in the Banking Sector”.