BankIslami partners Jubilee Life to introduce referral Model for Takaful Sale

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan, recently signed the Referral Model agreement with Jubilee Life – Window Takaful Operations, the country’s leading life insurance and Takaful operator. The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at BankIslami head office to commemorate the partnership aimed at expanding Islamic banking in the market. Senior management and representatives of both the organizations were present at the ceremony where by Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami and Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO Jubilee Life duly signed the agreement to mark this collaboration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amir Ali said, “Ever since our establishment since 2004, our mission has been to create value for our stakeholders by offering authentic, Shariah compliant and technologically advanced products and services. I am confident that this alliance will facilitate our customers to the fullest with a one window Takaful solution via our branch network which is spread across Pakistan.”

Ahmed said: “Bancatakaful has proved to be a highly successful model to enhance the Takaful segment in Pakistan and has achieved phenomenal growth in a short span of time. With the introduction of this referral model, we are confident that this collaboration with BankIslami will help grow new opportunities and provide top quality service to strengthen our customers’ confidence in both the organizations.

