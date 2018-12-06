BankIslami Pakistan partners with Indus Motor Company

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) to offer customized financing packages to IMC customers of Toyota Fortuner, Revo, Camry, and Rush across the country. The Bank will offer these financing options through its flagship product ‘Islami Auto Finance’.

Bilal Fiaz Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami and Syed Omar – General Manager- Sales, IMC, laid the cornerstone of this partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Fiaz– Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami, said, “The collaboration is a milestone not only for both the organizations but also for the customers who will greatly benefit from our uniquely structured auto financing solutions. This relationship will certainly help BankIslami and IMC explore new avenues to benefit our customers.”

Syed Omar General Manager- Sales, IMC, also expressed his views saying, “This initiative will create an ideal scenario for both the organizations and will enable us to offer best value proposition to the customers.” BankIslami is one of the largest Islamic Banks of Pakistan and offers Shariah compliant products and services for all segments of the society. Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) manufactures and markets Toyota branded vehicles in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp