BankIslami launches ‘Plant a Hope’ campaign

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami, the pioneer of ThumbPay and BioBanking facilitating chequeless and cardless transactions across its entire network of 330 branches in 114 cities of Pakistan, has launched “Plant a Hope” campaign. Under this initiative the branches of BankIslami will be planting at least three trees in their neighbourhood with the aim to contribute towards the greener and healthier environment.

BankIslami is planting Neem, Gulmohar, Peepal, Rohida and Amaltas trees, which contribute the most to the environment by filtering harmful pollutants such as ozone, carbon-monoxide, sulfur-dioxide and give oxygen that we need to breathe.

This initiative has been taken to fight the ongoing heatwave in Pakistan and is a continuation of World Environment Day celebrated on the 5th of June for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

This campaign is the part of BankIslami’s Vision, “Serving You, the Right way” whereby it is investing in the Cleaner, Greener and Healthier Environment for the well-being of the society.

The “Plant a Hope” campaign was inaugurated by Hasan A. Bilgrami, CEO and Amir Ali, Deputy CEO along with the Senior Management by planting trees outside the Bank’s I.I. Chundigarh road branch in Karachi. This will subsequently make its headway in all other branches of BankIslami across Pakistan.

Speaking about this initiative, Amir Ali, Deputy CEO of BankIslami said, “the seeds which we sow today shall reap great benefits for our environment tomorrow. It is everyone’s responsibility to invest today for the better future of our Country. Plant a Hope is a step taken by us at BankIslami towards the betterment of our environment. If all of us come forward and take up this initiative it will create a massive impact in Pakistan resulting Greener, Healthier and Cleaner.