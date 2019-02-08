BankIslami introduces ‘OneTouch Banking’ in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

With the growing prevalence of technologically advanced solutions in banking industry, BankIslami breaks through the industry with OneTouch Banking, a complete Biometric solution which enables you to carry out all your transactions by just an impression of your thumb.

BankIslami, for the first time in Pakistan, introduces One Touch Banking where your Thumb is your Bank, at a ceremony held in Karachi where President & CEO of BankIslami along with the Bank’s top management and Moin Khan, the Brand Ambassador of BankIslami, unveiled its technologically advanced One Touch Banking solution.

OneTouch Banking is envisioned to be a robust mechanism for safe, secure and swift transactions with the aim to ensure seamless customer experience through the ambits of convenience because now you always have your bank with you; that is your thumb.

This facility enables you to carry out any transaction be it Cash Withdrawal, Interbank funds transfer, Payorder issuance, Utility bills payment, Mobile Top up or Dormant Account activation by using your thumb impression, without needing an ATM card or cheque book.

Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO of BankIslami at the ceremony said “We have always endeavored to provide superior value to our customers and we are confident that this time again our comprehensively designed biometric solution will serve its core purpose and make banking easier for our customers like never before, as now Your Thumb is Your Bank” BankIslami has been the pioneer of biometric banking solution since its inception for which it has also been awarded as the “Most Innovative Banking Solution Provider in Pakistan” by International Finance Magazine.

