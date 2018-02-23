BankIslami, Honda reaffirm to jointly serve automobile industry

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan Limited and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) have extended their agreement for the year 2018. 2017 had been a positive year for both the organizations and with the successful completion of Two years of Alliance, both BankIslami and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited have re-affirmed to mutually serve the Automobile Industry of Pakistan.

Fulfilling customers’ vehicle requirements by offering valuable Honda products coupled with Shariah compliant Auto financing solutions is the primary objective of this Alliance. The agreement was signed by Hironobu Yoshimura, President/ CEO- Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited and Yasser Abbas, Head- Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami.

Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura added: “This initiative has created an ideal scenario for both BankIslami and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. Via this alliance, we aim to strengthen our customer relations by providing best Honda vehicles at the best possible financial package offered by BankIslami’s Islami Auto Finance”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yasser Abbas said “Based on the success of our 2 years contract since April, 2016, we feel that this extension is a milestone for both the organizations and for the customers. With extension of this alliance, Driving the Dream Honda vehicle has been made Affordable via most Attractive Rates offered by BankIslami’s Islami Auto Finance.”

This partnership was agreed upon in a meeting held at Head Office, Honda- Lahore on Feb. 13th, 2018 and was also attended by Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani, Vice President, HR & Admin – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, Mr. Amir Nazir, GM-Sales & Marketing – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, Syed Jibran Ali, Section Head- Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami and Syed Ali Naqi, Hub Sales Manager- Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami.