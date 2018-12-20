BankIslami extends strategic alliance with Audi Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan, has extended its agreement for the year 2018, with Premier System (Pvt) Ltd. (Audi Pakistan) Pakistan’s No. 1 luxury premium automobile brand. With the successful completion of two years of Alliance, both BankIslami and Audi Pakistan have reaffirmed to mutually serve the Automobile Industry of Pakistan and offer customized financing packages to Audi customers across the country through the flagship product of Islami Auto Finance.

Bilal Fiaz, Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami and Muhammad Yasin Khan Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- Premier Systems (Pvt) Ltd. (Audi Pakistan), laid the cornerstone of this partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Fiaz, said “With the success of our initial agreement executed in May 2016, this extension of Alliance is a milestone, not only for both the organizations but also for the customers who will greatly benefit from our uniquely structured auto financing solutions.

Muhammad Yasin Khan, added: “This initiative has created an ideal scenario for both, BankIslami and Audi Pakistan as it will enable us to offer best value proposition to our valued customers.”

Share on: WhatsApp