BankIslami, C&C sign alliance

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BankIslami) signs strategic alliance with Cotton & Cotton for ThumbPay Payment & Loyalty Program Solution.

BankIslami became the 1st Bank in Pakistan to launch Biometric ATM in 2006. With an extensive nationwide network of 330 Branches in 113 major cities, the bank launched a complete branch banking solution based on biometrics called Bio-Banking in 2017.

ThumbPay is a comprehensive Biometric Payment & Loyalty Management Solution that is enabled to accept payments using biometric authentication from customers. Besides being low cost, ThumbPay has a built-in Loyalty Management Program along with robust business intelligence, analytics and immediate settlement for partnered merchants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hasan A. Bilgrami, CEO BankIslami Pakistan Limited said, “We are excited to launch ThumbPay services for customers and partnering up with Cotton & Cotton. ThumbPay is part of BankIslami’s vision to enable customers undertake entire spectrum of banking without any paper, plastics cards or gadgets. We look forward to making a positive difference in digital payments in Pakistan & redefine customer experience via ThumbPay”. Mr. Alam Najiullah CEO Cotton & Cotton added, “ThumbPay is an exciting combination of end to end payment solution & customer loyalty program, backed by robust analytics for businesses.—PR