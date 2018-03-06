BankIslami, AL-HAJ FAW Motors extend agreement

Staff Reporter

Karachi

BankIslami Pakistan Limited and AL-HAJ FAW Motors Private Limited have extended their agreement for the year 2018. With the successful completion of Two years of Alliance, both BankIslami and Al-Haj FAW have re-affirmed to mutually serve the Automobile Industry of Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Yasser Abbas, Head- Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami and Farhan Hafiz, Head of Marketing Division, AL-HAJ FAW Motors Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasser Abbas said “Fulfilling customers’ vehicle requirements by offering valuable FAW products coupled with Shariah compliant Auto financing solutions is the primary objective of this Alliance. Based on the success of our 2 years contract since Feb., 2016, we feel that this extension is a milestone for both the organizations and for the customers.”

Farhan Hafiz added: “This initiative has created an ideal scenario for both BankIslami and AL-HAJ FAW Motors Private Limited. Via this alliance, we aim to strengthen our customer relations by providing FAW vehicles at the best possible financial package offered by BankIslami’s Islami Auto Finance”.