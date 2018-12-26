Banking spread surged by 5.14 basis points in Nov

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Banking sector spread for the month of November 2018 surged to 5.14 basis points, (+11 basis points MoM/+25 basis points YoY, rising for the second month running.

The lending rate for the industry on outstanding loans jumped to 9.07 basis points (+20 basis points), the highest witnessed since September 2015, as the industry factored in the impact of 275 basis points hikes CY18TD on the assets side.

Whereas, the markup rate on outstanding deposits rose to 3.92 basis points (+8 basis points MoM). Spread on Fresh Lending was up 116 basis points MoM, as Lending Yield showcased an uptick of 32 basis points, whereas yield on fresh deposits was down by 84 basis points MoM– which can be attributed to aggressive low cost funds mobilization by the industry, in anticipation of a rate hike in the final Monetary Policy Announcement of CY18, which was due in the end of November 2018.

Benchmark spreads continue to tread the negative in the immediate term, expected to normalize once rate hikes peak-out. Nevertheless, GOP securities continue to remain attractive versus lending – Lending Spread and Credit Spread on outstanding loans stand at -0.26 basis points and -2.04 basis points, respectively.

Going forward, the analysts anticipate spread for the month of December 2018 to decline slightly owing to earlier re-pricing of deposits effective December 3, 2018, after the 150 basis points uptick in policy rate in the final monetary policy announcement of CY18 – with no simultaneous re-pricing on the asset side.

