Banking sector key promoter of economy: Miftah

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Dr. Miftah Ismail, Wednesday, said that banking sector had a key role in development of the economy. It also has an important contribution in promoting the cause of financial inclusion besides providing financing facilities to business community, industrial sector and different commercial activities.

In a meeting with senior officials of various banks here, he assured that the government would accord due consideration to the proposals put forth by the banks’ officials and accommodate them to the extent possible. The officials shared with the Minister proposals concerning the banking sector for consideration and incorporation in the final budget document.

The proposals focus on easing of tax regime for banks as it would help them enhance their financing ability and give a boost to economic activities in the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar along with senior officials of the Finance Division and FBR were present in the meeting.