Banking sector key contributor to country’s development: Miftah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail said that banking was a vibrant sector and a key contributor to development of the economy.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Bankers Association had a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday, he said it had been playing an important role in promoting the cause of financial inclusion besides providing financing to business community, industrial sector and for different commercial activities. Government would fully encourage and facilitate the banks to keep playing this important role and also bring up new attractive packages and products for the customers, Adviser Miftah Ismail added.

Adviser Finance assured that Government would accord due consideration to the proposals put forth by the visiting delegation in the context of upcoming budget and accommodate them to the extent possible. Representatives from SBP, NBP, MCB, Bank Albarka, Askari Bank, Faysal Bank, UBL, ABL, HBL, Bank Alhabib, Bank Alfalah, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and PBA attended the meeting where senior officials of the Finance Division and FBR were also present.

Minister of State for Finance and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar were also present on the occasion. During the meeting the delegation shared with the Adviser Finance their budget proposals concerning the banking sector.