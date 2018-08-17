Banking court directs to arrest Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering case

KARACHI : Karachi’s banking court on Friday directed to arrest former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering case.

The court while issuing non-bailable arrest warrants of Zardari has directed to produce him on September 4.

Arrest directives of other absconders namely Naseer Abdullah, Aslam Masood, Arif Khan, Noreen Sultan, Adnan Javed and others have also been issued.

Earlier, a session court in Karachi had declared Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur absconders in the case.

The interim bail of Talpur was extended until September 4 yesterday.

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and their associates are accused of sending Rs35 billion abroad through fake accounts after which their names were placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

