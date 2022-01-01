Bank of Punjab inaugurates two new branches in Karachi

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) continues to expand its branch network as part of its strategy to reach out to its customers across the country.

In this regard, BOP inaugurated two branches in Karachi on Friday, a conventional branch at Khayaban-e-Tanzeem, Tauheed Commercial Area, and one Taqwa Islamic Banking (TIB) branch at Lucky One Mall.

These branches were a part of 11 branches being opened in Karachi in 2021 as a part of its strategy to expand its network in South, with special focus on Karachi.

BOP’s Islamic branch at Lucky One Mall was inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud, President & CEO BOP, Mr. Saeed Anwar & Mr. Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani (Directors of the Bank) & Mr. Sohail Tabba, Chairperson ICI Pakistan Limited.

This branch is the first Islamic branch in Lucky One Mall, and BOP’s first Mall branch in the country. On the occasion, Mr. Tabba opened the branch’s first account and committed to route significant business of his Group, which is one of the most sought after conglomerates in Pakistan.

BOP has set up a dedicated trade desk at the Mall to cater to the needs of SME, Commercial and Corporate businesses in the vicinity including Federal B Area and North Karachi industrial areas.

BOP’s Touheed Commercial Area branch, located at Khayaban-e-Tanzeem is a conventional branch offering BOP’s entire range of retail, consumer and SME/Commercial products & services. The branch shall also house BOP’s first priority banking lounge in Karachi – “Khaas”.

On this occasion, a presentation on Khaas offering was arranged for existing and potential customers, in which salient features of segment offering including dedicated lounges, relationship managers, products and other offerings were explained. Mr. Zahid Mustafa, Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking at BOP apprised the participants of the salient features of the offering.