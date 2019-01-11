Bank of Khyber opens day care center

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Bank of Khyber has become the first Financial institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to open Day Care center for employees at its Head Office in Peshawar. Child care has long been a critical issue for working parents and isn’t gender-specific.

Being an Equal Employment Opportunity provider, BOK is catering to the modern day needs of working women and men who being professionals, need to care for their children while also carrying out their official responsibilities.

The Day Care center was inaugurated by Managing Director/ CEO BOK Saif Ul Islam on 11th January 2019. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of the needs of modern working men & women and renewed his commitment towards providing best available facilities to BOK employees. He further stated that opening a child care facility within the premises of Head office, where working parents can be steps away from their children, would ease the strain of Juggling work and family.

