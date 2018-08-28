Bank of Khyber announces half-year results

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Khyber (BOK) held its 151st meeting on August 17,2018 at Islamabad to approve the Half yearly results for the half year ended June 30,2018.The meeting was chaired by Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chairman BOK Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, Acting Managing Director BOK, Mr. Shakeel Qadir khan, Finance Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Maqsood Ismail, Mr. Javed Akhtar, Mr. Asad Muhammad Iqbal and Shaharyar Ahmad.

The Bank declared After tax profit of Rs.776 million for the half year ended June 30, 2018.The Bank’s earning from core business actively increased during the period mainly duly to increase in advances coupled with increase in policy rate. The markup / interest income was higher by Rs. 402.61 million as compared to June 2017.

Advances of the Bank grew significantly reaching Rs.92,168million showing 10% increase. Deposits improved to Rs.170,126 million while investment decreased to Rs.96,502 due to return of borrowing from other Banks and offloading of some government securities. The Banks total assets settled at Rs.213,687.

The Board Showed its satisfaction over the performance and growth in all operational areas of the bank and approved the half yearly accounts for the period ended June 30, 2018. The Chairman emphasized the need to work with more dedication and devotion to further improve the profitability and the image of the Bank. He further said that these results show the confidence of general public in the Bank which is playing a vital role for socio-economic uplift of the province.

