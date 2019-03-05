Bank of England warns of Europe-wide Brexit finance risks

London

Europe’s financial system faces “potential risks” to its stability arising from a no-deal Brexit, the Bank of England warned Tuesday, as it extended its weekly lending facilities to include euros. With just 24 days to go until Britain is set to leave the European Union, the BoE said businesses and households across Britain and the EU were vulnerable.

Brussels and London are furiously trying to steer away from a dreaded “no-deal” divorce that could wreak havoc on global markets. The BoE also warned that “some disruption to cross-border services is possible and, in the absence of other actions by EU authorities, some potential risks to financial stability remain. “Although these would primarily affect EU households and businesses, they could also be expected to spill back to the UK in ways that cannot be fully anticipated and mitigated,” it added in a statement.

The British central bank made the remarks in minutes from its Financial Policy Committee (FPC) meeting that was held on February 26. The BoE also said on Tuesday that it was further stepping up its lending facilities for commercial banks over the next few months.

A week after the bank said it would increase the frequency of existing market-wide sterling cash loans from monthly to weekly, the BoE on Tuesday added that this would be extended to euros.“The FPC welcomes the recent Bank decision to increase the frequency of the Bank’s sterling liquidity operations.—AFP

