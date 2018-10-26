Bank of China promises promoting trade ties with Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

The Bank of China has announced to play its role in establishing and promoting trade links between Pakistani and Chinese companies. Bank’s head of Business Development, Ms Sun Hui stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters. The meeting was held at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on Thursday. Chairman PSGMEA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad presided over the meeting.

The three-member delegation of Bank of China discussed matters of mutual interest with Pakistani exporters. Ms Sun Hui said that development of the business-to-business contacts between business people of Pakistan and China could help strengthen mutual trade ties.

