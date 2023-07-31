Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has appreciated China and its financial institutions for extending a helping hand to Pakistan during the economic crisis.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of second branch of Bank of China in the federal capital on Monday.

With the support of institutions like Bank of China, Dar said that Pakistan has largely come out of the crisis and now moving from stability to growth again.

He said that the country was benefitting from a soft facility of RMB30 billion for the last few years.

He hoped that the facility would be enhanced to RMB40 billion as China has promised considering the same.

He hoped that RMB would become a parallel internationally accepted currency very soon.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit citizens in days to come.