Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Manager of Punjab Bank Phalia Road Branch has fled after illegally drawing cash of Rs 350million from customers’ accounts.

Account holders reported the matter the to local police for registering case against the manager for misappropriating their hard earned money but police did not act on the plea that it was a case of FIA. In the meantime the bank manager namely Sadaqat Ali managed to leave the country and went abroad.