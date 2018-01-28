Bank of Japan in uneasy spot

Tokyo

Japan’s inflation in December continued to lag a strong economic revival, leaving the central bank in a dilemma on how to turn off crisis-era stimulus policies that even some of its own board members warn will start to hurt more than help if retained for too long.

Adding to the complication over the Bank of Japan’s exit-timeline is a recent rise in the yen, which would make it even harder to vanquish deflation that has beset the world’s third-biggest economy for decades.

Government data released yesterday gave little hope on the inflation front, with core prices last month rising 0.9% year-on-year, unchanged from November.

That was well off the BoJ’s 2% price goal and argued for its ultra-easy stance to stay in place for now even as other central banks start to wind back.

All the same, some BoJ board members are already starting to get nervous about keeping policy loose for a prolonged period, saying they saw room to raise rates or slow purchases of risky assets if the recovery continues, minutes of the December rate review showed.

“One member said the BoJ would need to consider whether adjustments in the level of interest rates would be necessary when economic activity and prices were expected to continue improving,” the minutes showed.

Hiroaki Mutou, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said core consumer inflation may hit 1% temporarily but won’t stay there for long as the boost from rising oil costs starts to wane.

The core inflation price index includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices.

“It will be difficult for the BoJ to start unwinding its monetary policy for a while.

Markets have been really nervous about the BoJ’s exit strategy and its subtle moves could affect the currency market easily,” Mutou said. Japan has been on the radar of major economies as its massive quantitative easing programme has weakened the yen in a boost to its exporters.—Reuters