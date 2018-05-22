Bank investments fall by 0.26pc

Observer Report

Karachi

According to the weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended May 04, 2018 deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs12,239.657 billion after a 0.30 per cent decrease over the preceding week’s figure of Rs12,276.660bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs11,070.498bn, the current week’s figure was higher by 10.56pc.

Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs12,178.720bn against preceding week’s deposits of Rs12,211.672bn, showing a decline of 0.27pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs60.937bn, lower by 6.23pc against previous week’s figure of Rs64.988bn.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs17,017.159bn, lower by 0.38pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs17,081.759bn. Current week’s figure is higher by 9.76pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs15,503.506bn.

Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs16,777.410bn, lower by 0.34pc over previous week’s figure of Rs16,834.096bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs239.749bn were lower 3.20pc over the previous week’s Rs.247.663bn.

Borrowings by all scheduled banks decreased in the week under review. It fell by 1.75pc to Rs2,495.233bn against previous week’s Rs2,539.803bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs2,231.016bn, current week’s figure is higher by 11.84pc.

Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs2,403.766bn were lower by 1.83pc against previous week’s Rs2,448.485bn. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs91.466bn against the previous week’s figure of Rs91.318bn.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7,764.268bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs7,784.402bn, lower by 0.26pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs7,791.529bn, current week’s figure is lower by 0.09pc.