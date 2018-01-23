Bank borrowings down 13pc

Islamabad

The weekly statement of position of all scheduled banks for the week ended Jan 5, 2018, deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks stood at Rs12,011.635 billion after a 2.83 per cent decrease over the preceding week’s figure of Rs12,361.806bn.

Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs10,786.108b, the current week’s figure was higher by 11.36pc.

Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs11,926.763b against preceding week’s deposits of Rs12,281.221bn, showing a decline of 2.89pc. Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs84.872bn, higher by 5.32pc against previous week’s figure of Rs80.585bn.

Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs16,824.472b, lower by 4.37pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs17,593.975bn. Current week’s figure is higher by 13.83pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs14,779.673b.

Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs16,535.393b, lower by 4.42pc over previous week’s figure of Rs17,300.741bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs289.078bn were lower 1.42pc over the previous week’s Rs.293.235bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs6,479.374b, lower by 0.77pc over the preceding week’s figure of Rs6,529.968bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs5,461.127b, current week’s figure is higher by 18.64pc.

Advances by all commercial banks decreased to Rs6,307.677b from previous week’s Rs6,357.903bn indicating a decline of 0.80pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs171.697bn against previous week’s Rs172.065bn.

Borrowings by all scheduled banks decreased in the week under review. It fell by 13pc to Rs2,615.011b against previous week’s Rs3,005.546bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs1,913.433b, current week’s figure is higher by 36.66pc. Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs2,509.575b were lower by 13.2pc against previous week’s Rs2,889.998bn. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs105.436bn against the previous week’s figure of Rs115.548bn.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs8,047.393b against preceding week’s figure of Rs8,541.521bn, lower by 5.78pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs7,350.482b, current week’s figure is higher by 9.48pc.

Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7,966.969b, lower by 5.83pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs8,460.687bn, whereas investment by all specialised banks stood at Rs.80.425bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs80.834bn. Cash and balances with treasury banks of all scheduled banks decreased over the week and stood at Rs.957.071bn against previous week’s Rs1,203.504b, showing a decline of 20.48pc. Current week’s figure increased by 10.68pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs864.665b.—Agencies