Bank Alfalah’s extraordinary general meeting held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Bank Alfalah Limited was held on 27th May 2018 at Karachi, in order to elect nine directors of the Bank for a term of three years. The EOGM was attended by the shareholders, directors and senior management of the bank.

The elected Board of Directors includes Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Abdulla Nasser Hawaileel Al Mansoori, Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa, Khalid ManaSaeed Al Otaiba, Efstratios Georgios Arapoglou, Dr Ayesha Khan, GyorgyTamasLadics, Shehzad Naqvi and Nauman Ansari (President and CEO). All those elected will hold their positions for a period of three years, subject to approval from State Bank Pakistan.

Members of Bank Alfalah’s senior management were also present, including Mian Ejaz Ahmad (Company Secretary, Group Head Legal & Corporate Affairs), Suhail Yaqoob Khan (Chief Risk Officer), Anjum Hai (Chief Financial Officer), Bilal Asghar (Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business), Aasim Wajid Jawad (Head Strategy) and Hafsa Abbasy (Head Human Resources and Learning).

Immediately following the EOGM, an emergent meeting of the newly elected Board of Directors was held. The Board appointed Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board then also appointed Nauman Ansari as Chief Executive Officer of the bank, for a term of three years on the existing terms and conditions.