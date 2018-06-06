Bank Alfalah, Telenor Microfinance Bank sign MoU for e-commerce partnership

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank Alfalah and Telenor Microfinance Bank held a ceremony in Karachi to launch a payment facilitator relationship that provides existing and potential Telenor Microfinance Bank customers with the opportunity to transact on Bank Alfalah’s advanced payment gateway. The ceremony was attended by the CEOs and senior management of both organizations.

Through this partnership, Telenor Microfinance Bank will be able to provide customers with a convenient and secure way to make e-commerce transactions. This partnership will also help expand the online card acceptance footprint, supporting the development of a digital payment ecosystem in Pakistan. With the Bank Alfalah payment gateway, Telenor Microfinance Bank can offer online merchant payment acceptance from all online, multi-branded cards.

Since its inception, Bank Alfalah has grown rapidly to become Pakistan’s sixth largest private bank, the largest issuer and acquirer of credit cards and one of the largest Islamic Banking businesses in the country.

The Bank has a network of over 630 branches spanning more than 200 cities with presence in the UAE Bangladesh and Bahrain. The Bank serves more than 1.5 million corporate, retail, small business, agricultural, Islamic and asset financing customers. In 2017, Bank Alfalah was named ‘Best Bank’ at the Pakistan Banking Awards.