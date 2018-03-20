Bank Alfalah team visits KATI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank Alfalah senior management, including three Group Heads, Mehreen Ahmed (Group Head Retail Banking), Bilal Asghar (Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business), Syed Ali Sultan (Group Head Treasury, Capital Markets & Financial Institutions), along with other bank employees, visited the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to interact with members of the association, industrialists and businessmen.

Tariq Malik (President KATI) welcomed Bank Alfalah’s representatives, and applauded the bank’s outstanding performance, especially in reference to catering to the needs and requirements of the SME sector.

During the meeting, those attending discussed the bank’s policy towards the SME Sector, special incentives for export enhancements and the future economic challenges.

Mehreen Ahmed, on behalf of Bank Alfalah President & CEO, Nauman Ansari, recorded her views in KATI’s visitor-book. Bank Alfalah’s Group Heads were presented with shields, while flowers were presented to others attending.