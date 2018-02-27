Bank Alfalah posts profit before tax Rs14.045b

Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited met in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, to review the performance of the Bank and approved the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Bank’s performance for the year was impressive, with Profit before taxation reported at Rs. 14.045 Billion, improving by 7.9 percent from Rs. 13.023 Billion in 2016. Profit after tax was reported at Rs. 8.367 Billion for the year as against Rs. 7.900 Billion last year, improving by 5.9 percent. This translated into an EPS of Rs. 5.21 per share for 2017 (2016: Rs. 4.93 per share).

Despite pressure on interest margins due to a consistently low interest rate environment and maturities of high yielding bonds, total revenue for the year increased to Rs. 39.174 Billion as against Rs. 37.899 Billion last year, improving by 3.4 percent. Growth in overall average earning assets, reduction in funding costs, and continued focus on core fee and commission, all contributed to this growth.

During the year, the Bank continued with its focus on strategic cost control and optimization initiatives. The Bank went through an internal re-organisation, the cost of which has impacted the fourth quarter results. In order to improve efficiency and to remove redundancies, processes were centralized, and branches where management felt prospects were limited, were closed. Total non-mark up expenses were reported at Rs. 25.389 Billion as against Rs. 23.692 Billion last year, growing by 7.2 percent despite incurring significant non recurring cost.

With reversals against NPLs significantly in excess of the charge considered for the year, net reversals for the current year were recorded at Rs. 434.16 Million, as against a charge of Rs. 1.083 Billion considered last year, which further aided bottom line profitability.