Bank Alfalah partners with KRT for Sustainable Housing for flood-impacted communities

Bank Alfalah, the biggest corporate donor for the flood-affected communities, has partnered with Karachi Relief Trust (KRT) to fund the construction of low-cost sustainable housing for PKR 50 million. Bank Alfalah came to the forefront with a strategic plan for redeveloping communities in a viable, equitable and financially inclusive way. The collaboration with KRT is focused on providing cost-effective housing solutions in the regions affected by floods. Through this association with Bank Alfalah, KRT intends to reconstruct two clusters of villages that were ravaged by the floods. The two clusters will consist of 70 homes each, with an estimated cost of PKR 350,000 per house.

The signing of the agreement took place at Bank Alfalah’s Karachi Head Office, with the presence of its top leadership and senior management, including Atif Bajwa- President and CEO, Faisal Farooq Khan- Chief Human Resource Officer, Adnan Asdar-Founder and Trustee and Khayam Husain from KRT, among other notables.

The donated amount to KRT will facilitate the rebuilding of infrastructure in the medium to long term, aiding the affected areas in returning to normalcy. Bank Alfalah recognizes the importance of sustainable redevelopment following a disaster of this magnitude, not just for rehabilitation and reconstruction purposes but also to prevent and mitigate any future impact of such floods.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, spoke on occasion and expressed his commitment to supporting this initiative.