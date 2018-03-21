Bank Alfalah offers needed support for strong SME sector

Karachi

Members of Bank Alfalah senior management team in a meeting with Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) office bearers has offered needed support for the stability of small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in Karachi.

The team comprising Mehreen Ahmed (Group Head Retail Banking), Bilal Asghar (Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business), Syed Ali Sultan (Group Head Treasury, Capital Markets and Financial Institutions) discussed with the business community available opportunities for revival of economy at grass-roots level.

It was unanimously acknowledged on the occasion that documentation of economy was crucially needed for the entrepreneurs at every level and that mutual confidence between bank and the businessmen could help achieve needed development goals in terms of economic stability.

KATI President, Tariq Malik on the occasion appreciated Bank Alfalah’s performance, especially in reference to catering to the needs and requirements of the SME sector.

During the meeting the bankers also shared in detail the bank’s policy towards the SME Sector, special incentives for export enhancements and the future economic challenges.

Mehreen Ahmed said Bank Alfalah, since its inception, has grown rapidly to become country’s fifth largest private bank, the largest issuer and acquirer of credit cards and one of the largest Islamic Banking businesses in the country.

“The Bank serves more than 1.5 million corporate, retail, small business, agricultural, Islamic and asset financing customers,” she said mentioning that it has a network of over 630 branches spanning more than 200 cities.—APP