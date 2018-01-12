Bank Alfalah joins forces with Aman Foundation

Karachi

Bank Alfalah Limited, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, has partnered with the Aman Foundation to support their life-saving Ambulance program.

The Aman Foundation & #39;s flagship Aman Ambulances have made 900,000+ interventions to date. In Pakistan, only a small percentage of patients use ambulance services. in case of emergency. Ambulances also are not equipped with the necessary facilities or staff to handle emergencies effectively.

Aman Ambulances carry life-saving medicines and medical equipment, along with trained medical personnel. Bank Alfalah is committed to investing in meaningful causes and working towards a more sustainable future for Pakistan.

The CEO Bank Alfalah, Nauman Ansari said on the occasion, “We believe strongly in inspiring change and supporting organisations in order to address the most pressing social problems facing the country. Our strategies are aligned with our vision of enabling people to be able to shape their own paths in life. The Aman Foundation has developed some outstanding programs, and I am confident that they will continue to do so in the future.”

The CEO of Aman Foundation, Malik Ahmad Jalal said, “I am pleased that Aman’s vision of transforming lives is shared by Bank Alfalah and I thank them for their generosity and investment in providing better healthcare services to the citizens of Karachi via the Aman Ambulance service. It is with the support of likeminded organisations, such as Bank Alfalah, that Aman will be able to serve more people through its life-saving ambulance service.”—PR