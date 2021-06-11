Bank Alfalah Islamic signs MoU with AIM to promote ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Bank Alfalah Islamic is one of the leading promoters of the government backed “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” low cost housing finance scheme since its inception.

In continuation with Bank’s current vision, Bank Alfalah Islamic has signed a MoU with Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM) to offer exclusive housing finance solutions to its customers. Dr. Muhammad Imran, Group Head, Bank Alfalah Islamic along with other senior executives were present at the event.

Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM) was represented by Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director AIM, along with other senior management. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director AIM said, “We look forward to working with Bank Alfalah Islamic on this noble project to bring affordable and convenient housing solutions to the deserving masses of Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Imran, Group Head, Bank Alfalah Islamic, said at the occasion “Bank Alfalah Islamic foresees this partnership with Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance to go a long way and will further strengthen the bank’s position as a leader in product innovation and extend the low cost housing finance to the underprivileged citizens of Pakistan”.