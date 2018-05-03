Bank Alfalah inks MoU with IFMP

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) and Bank Alfalah in Karachi for the training of financial market professionals, stated a press release Wednesday.

Chairman IFMP, Dr Izhar Hussain and Nauman Ansari, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah Limited, signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Bank Alfalah’s Head Office, Karachi.

The event was also attended by Saqib Khan, from USAID and Aly Jafferani, Chief of Party, USAID Financial Market Development (FMD) Activity.

Under this MoU, the IFMP (the only SECP accredited securities market training institution in Pakistan) and USAID Financial Market Development Activity will jointly train financial market professionals to better understand and increase their skills in marketing, trade, and the investment of fixed income products under the “Fixed Income and Trading Investment Certification” course.

The course will also enhance practitioners’ ability to assess the risks related to credit products and the techniques for managing such risks.