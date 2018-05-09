Bank Alfalah, Engro from strategic partnership

Karachi

Bank Alfalah and Engro Fertilizers signed an agreement as part of the Agri value Chain Financing Program for the current Kharif Season.

The Seasonal Facility will be available for the growers registered with Engro Fertilizers in the Project “Rahbar” and will benefit the farmers of selected districts of Sindh and Punjab.

Nauman Ansari, President & CEO Bank Alfalah, and Ruhail Mohammed, CEO, Engro Fertilizers Ltd. signed this strategic partnership.

The project will provide farmers with an end to end solution to mostly belonging to subsistence and economic levels holding. The unique business model will allow for Farm Advisory, timely supply of quality inputs, crop monitoring, farm support, market linkages and access to affordable formal finance.

The program includes branchless banking services and clean lending facilities. The Technological and Financial Interventions are aimed at enhanced productivity with post-harvest marketing support and financial inclusion of the unbanked rural populations. —PR