Bank AL Habib pre-tax profit Rs14.26b

The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited (the Bank) announced the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. As per the results, the Bank declared the pre-tax profit of Rs. 14.26 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs. 13.89 billion for the corresponding period. Profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2018 was recorded at Rs. 8.42 billion against Rs. 8.50 billion for the corresponding period last year. Earnings per Share (EPS) of the Bank were recorded at Rs. 7.57 per share.

The Bank’s total assets increased by 11.03 percent reaching the mark of Rs. 1 trillion during the year ended 31 December 2018, mainly due to expansion in Bank’s loan book by Rs. 138.38 billion, standing at Rs. 478.21 billion as on December 31, 2018, showingoutstanding growth of 40.72 percent in net advances as compared to same period last year.

Thus improving Advances to Deposits Ratio (ADR) of the Bank, which now stands at60.01 percent, highlighting an increased level of satisfaction among the debtors due to excellent customer services.

